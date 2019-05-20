COFFS COAST: Conaghan Definitely Supports Tunnels for Bypass

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan is adjusting to his new life as a politician quickly after an awkward slip up during a live television cross on Monday night.

When asked about tunnels or cuttings, Mr Conaghan said his preference was cuttings and when the EIS Comes back with tunnels, tunnels it will be.

A short time later, the newly elected local member released a statement to correct the mistake.

“Tonight while doing a live cross on Prime7 News I misspoke while answering a question on the Coffs Bypass. I want to clarify that I believe TUNNELS, not cuttings to be the best option”, the statement said.

Throughout the recent election campaign, Mr Conaghan has made it clear that he supported tunnels for the highly publicised project.