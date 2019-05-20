COFFS COAST: Gurmesh Singh Welcomes Water Regulator's Inspection of Local Farms

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh says he is pleased the Natural Resources Access Regulator will visit a number of Coffs Harbour fruit and vegetable farms from today to check their compliance with water management laws.

Mr Singh said he had been calling for the State Government to increase on-the-ground compliance and he was pleased it had become a reality so soon after becoming the Member for Coffs Harbour.

“These compliance checks will help safeguard the future of our horticultural industry, which is so vital to our local economy, by ensuring our community has continuing confidence in our farming sector,” Mr Singh said.

“I welcome the further enforcement of existing laws and regulations which Coffs Coast farmers must comply with, and I applaud the new Minister for Water, Melinda Pavey, for the implementation of this program”.

The NRAR’s Director Water Regulation, Greg Abood said, “The horticultural industry has grown around Coffs Harbour in recent years and NRAR will be checking that growers understand the water-take laws and stick to the rules".

“Our proactive compliance activity ensures water is shared fairly amongst all water users and with the environment. We know that fair water use is very important to the community and the industry”, Mr Abood said.

The NRAR is selecting properties to be inspected using local knowledge, satellite imagery, water-use records and compliance-history records.

Inspections will focus on water take, dam size, how water take is monitored and what practices growers have in place to protect water quality in nearby watercourses. During inspections, NRAR authorised officers will be available to answer questions about the water laws.

To find out more about the NRAR or to report potential breaches of water laws, go to industry.nsw.gov.au/nrar or call 1800 633 362.