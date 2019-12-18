COFFS COAST: Human Leg Found at Mylestom Beach
Police are investigating after a leg bone was located on a beach south of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.
Shortly after 2pm, police were called to North Beach at Mylestom after reports a member of the public found a leg bone on the beach.
Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District arrived shortly after and commenced inquiries.
The leg will undergo forensic testing to identify the remains.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.