COFFS COAST: Human Leg Found at Mylestom Beach

Police are investigating after a leg bone was located on a beach south of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2pm, police were called to North Beach at Mylestom after reports a member of the public found a leg bone on the beach.

Officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District arrived shortly after and commenced inquiries.

The leg will undergo forensic testing to identify the remains.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.