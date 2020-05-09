COFFS COAST: International Driver Caught Speeding

An international driver has been suspended from driving in New South Wales after he was caught speeding.

About 5pm on Saturday afternoon, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting stationary sped enforcement on the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek.

Police observed a red wagon travelling southbound well in excess of the posted speed limit.

A check was conducted and the speed was 164km/h in a 110km/h zone.

The male driver was stopped and produced a international drivers licence.

He was issued a $2482 fine for over 45 km/h, and his driving privileges in NSW were suspended.

The registration was not confiscated as it was a hire car.