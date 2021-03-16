COFFS COAST: Man Struck By Car on Orlando Street

A man was rushed to hospital after walking out in front of a vehicle on the Coffs Coast on Tuesday.

About 4:20pm, emergency services responded to reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a Ford Focus sedan at Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour.

Officers from Coffs Harbour Police District attended and commenced an investigation.

The 18 year old male pedestrian was conveyed by NSW Ambulance paramedics to Coffs Harbour Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The 44 year old female driver of the Ford was uninjured.

Inquiries are continuing.