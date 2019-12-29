COFFS COAST: Search For Two Missing Fishermen to Resume at First Light

A full search will resume on Monday morning after two men failed to return from fishing off the Coffs Coast on Sunday.

The men are believed to have left Coffs Harbour boat ramp early Sunday morning in a dinghy just over 4 metres long, and were due to return before 6pm. However the alarm was raised when they never returned.

Triple M understand that the men, aged 70 and 37 years old had planned to spend the day fishing off Sawtell Shoal.

Police have commenced a search, with the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter and other aircraft assisting during the night.

Surf Lifesaving crews, along with Marine Rescue NSW will join the search area between Coffs Harbour and Nambucca Heads early on Monday morning.

