Locals are encouraged to wear orange on Wednesday for the SES.

WOW Day is an important day to recognise the State Emergency Service and their work each day in the community.

Local Commander for the Coffs Coast, Bill Roffey, spoke with Moffee on Triple M about the day, and their search for a Unit Commander for the Bellingen Unit.

Anyone interested can contact Bill Roffey on 0418 608 600.