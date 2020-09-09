Coffs Coast Woman Dies Following Highway Crash

A woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Coffs Harbour last week.

About 6pm on Friday night, emergency services were called to the Pacific Highway at Boambee, on the hill before the Englands Road roundabout, after reports of a three-vehicle crash.

Police have been told a Subaru Forester and a Mazda 6, travelling southbound, collided before the Mazda collided with a Nissan X-Trail travelling northbound.

The Nissan driver, a 69 year old Bonville woman was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with serious back injuries; she passed away on Wednesday.

The 56 year old female driver of the Mazda, from Nambucca Heads, was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus with back and hand injuries.

While they the Subaru driver, a 29 year old female from Suffolk Park was uninjured.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.