COFFS HARBOUR: 15 Year Old Caught Drink Driving on Australia Day

Police have charged a 15 year old boy for drink driving on the Coffs Coast.

About 7:10am on Tuesday morning, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary random breath testing on Hogbin Drive in Coffs Harbour, when they stopped a Hyundai and spoke with the driver, a 15-year-old boy. 

He allegedly returned a positive breath test before being taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.054. 

The boy was charged with low-range drink driving, and driving without licence.

27 January 2021

