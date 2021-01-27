COFFS HARBOUR: 15 Year Old Caught Drink Driving on Australia Day

Police have charged a 15 year old boy for drink driving on the Coffs Coast.

About 7:10am on Tuesday morning, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers were conducting stationary random breath testing on Hogbin Drive in Coffs Harbour, when they stopped a Hyundai and spoke with the driver, a 15-year-old boy.

He allegedly returned a positive breath test before being taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where a subsequent breath analysis returned a reading of 0.054.

The boy was charged with low-range drink driving, and driving without licence.