COFFS HARBOUR: 51 Year Old Arrested Following Late Night Police Pursuit

A man has been charged with traffic offences after failing to stop at a police breath testing site in Coffs Harbour on Thursday night.

About 9pm, officers from Coffs Harbour Traffic & Highway Patrol were conducting stationary breath testing duties on Harbour Drive, when a Honda CRV failed to stop when directed.

A pursuit was initiated travelling from Coffs Harbour to Sapphire Beach, and back.

Officers deployed road spikes at Bray Street, which caused the vehicle to stop, at which point the driver fled.

The driver, a 51 year old man was arrested by police a short time later.

The passenger, a 36 year old woman was also arrested after cannabis was allegedly located in her possession during a search.

The man was charged with Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, motor vehicle exceed speed more than 45 km/h, and breach of bail.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday, and was formally refused bail to appear at the same court on Tuesday 8 December 2020.

The woman has been issued a cannabis caution.