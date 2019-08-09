COFFS HARBOUR: 83 Year Old Man Robbed on Coffs Harbour Street

Police are appealing for public assistance after an elderly man was robbed on a Coffs Harbour street on Friday.

Police have been told that about 10:20am, an 83 year old man was walking in a southerly direction on Hogbin Drive, about 75 metres south of Prince Street, when he was pushed over by an unknown man.

The man took his wallet and ran away across Hogbin Drive into a bush track.

The elderly man suffered bruising and cuts to his arm, hand, and nose as a result of the incident.

He contacted police, and officers attached to Coffs Clarence Police District commenced inquiries.

Investigators are now appealing for the public’s help to locate a man described as being aged in his 20s, 170cm-175cm tall, with a medium build, and long dark wavy bushy hair.

Police are also calling for anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time and have witnessed the incident or captured dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.