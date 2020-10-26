COFFS HARBOUR: Alleged High Range Drink-Driver Charged Over Fatal Crash

A Nambucca Heads woman will appear in court today, charged following a fatal crash in Coffs Harbour last month.

About 6pm on Friday 4 September 2020, a 56 year old woman was driving a Mazda 6 south on the Pacific Highway at Boambee, when she allegedly crashed into a Subaru Forester before crossing into northbound lanes and colliding with a Nissan X-Trail.

The Nissan driver, a 69 year old Bonville woman, suffered critical injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus, where she later died.

The Mazda driver suffered back and hand injuries and was taken to the same hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

The Subaru driver, a 29 year old Suffolk Park woman was uninjured.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District commenced an investigation into the crash.

Following inquiries, officers arrested the 56 year old woman at Coffs Harbour Police Station about 10am on Monday 26 October 2020.

She was charged with aggravated dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning death, drive with high range PCA, and negligent driving occasioning death.

Police will allege the woman returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.208.

She was refused bail and is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Tuesday 27 October 2020).