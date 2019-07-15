COFFS HARBOUR: Andrew Fraser Calls Public Meeting About Cultural & Civic Space

A public meeting has been called for Thursday night at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds about the proposed Cultural & Civic Space.

Speaking on Triple M, former Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, revealed on Friday that he would be calling a meeting regarding the proposed plans.

Along with Mr Fraser, speakers will include local business man Steve Gooley, Peter Wardman and Councillor Keith Rhoades.

Mr Fraser told Triple M, the night will give the community an opportunity to have their say and voice their concern in a public forum.

“It’s important that the community come together as one united group to send a powerful message to our elected local councillors”, Mr Fraser said.

The meeting will start at 6pm on Thursday night at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

