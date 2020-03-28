COFFS HARBOUR: Bandidos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang Members Charged Over Alleged Violent Offences

Three Bandidos outlaw motorcycle gang members have been charged including one in Coffs Harbour, following an ongoing investigation into alleged violent and criminal activity in the state’s central west.

Following extensive inquiries, officers arrested a 31 year old Macksville man at a home in Coffs Harbour just before 7am on Friday.

The man, who is a Bandidos OMCG member, was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and in company assault with intent to rob while armed dangerous weapon.

Police will allege that the man was involved in an incident on Saturday 11 January 2020, where another man was threatened with a firearm.

He appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday 27 March 2020, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Monday 25 May 2020.

Meanwhile, a 42 year old man was arrested at a home in Orange and taken to Orange Police Station, where he was charged with participate criminal group contribute criminal activity and affray.

Police will allege that the man was involved in a fight with a group of people on Saturday 11 January 2020.

The man, who is a Bandidos OMCG member, was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Monday 15 June 2020.

About 1:30pm on Saturday, a 39 year old man attended Orange Police Station where he was charged with six offences including;

Participate criminal group contribute criminal activity

In company assault with intent to rob while armed dangerous weapon

Assault with intent to rob in company

Affray

Assault person intend criminal activity of criminal group

Passenger not disclose driver's/other passenger's identity.

Police will allege that the man used a firearm to threaten another man during an incident on Saturday 11 January 2020.

It will be further alleged the man punched another man in the face later the same day.

The man, who is also a Bandidos OMCG member, was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Sunday 29 March 2020.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000.