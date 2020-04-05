COFFS HARBOUR: Breakwall Gates Reopened After Melinda Pavey Steps In

One of Coffs Harbour’s most popular walkways will re-open after the Minister for Crown Lands stepped in.

Late last week, the gates to the Northern Breakwall were closed due to Coronavirus social distancing.

After many locals questioned the move, Triple M Coffs Coast can now reveal that the breakwall will re-open today after Melinda Pavey intervened.

Ms Pavey said after observing people over the last few weeks, where families live together, they can exercise together.

“This can often be misconstrued as not following the social distancing restrictions”, Ms Pavey said.

In communications with the Minister, she said that the government still has a responsibility in providing suitable exercise spaces.

“I believe we have a responsibility to ensure popular exercise spaces with wide paths are still available to the community or we risk pushing more people into less options”, Ms Pavey said.

Triple M have been told that Coffs Harbour City Council have been advised to re-open the gates as soon as possible.

While the walkway will re-open today, it will close again in 3 weeks’ time to allow for work to be undertaken on the southern side of the breakwall.