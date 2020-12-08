COFFS HARBOUR BYPASS: Final Green Light Given To Begin Construction

The Coffs Harbour bypass has been given the official green light by the Federal Government after the Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley assessed and then approved the project, moving the town’s biggest ever infrastructure project a step closer to construction.

Federal Member for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, said now planning approval had been received, the benefits of the biggest infrastructure project the region had ever seen could be realised.

“This bypass is 80 per cent funded by the Federal Government and it will deliver major benefits to local businesses, contractors and suppliers for years to come.”

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the 14-kilometre bypass is one of the 15 major projects that the Federal Government committed to fast-tracking in June this year.

“The bypass is going to take more than 12,000 vehicles a day out of the centre of Coffs Harbour, reduce travel times by as much as 12 minutes by bypassing 12 sets of traffic lights, and improve safety for all road users,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Transport for NSW has now received the final stamp of approval, after close scrutiny by the NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces and the Australian Minister for the Environment.

“This approval includes the proposed tunnels at Roberts Hill, Shephards Lane and Gatelys Road, as well as assessing the project for its social, environmental, heritage and economic impacts, and gives the project team the green light to go ahead with major work.”

NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the Pacific Highway was a major contributor to Australia’s economy, and the Coffs Harbour bypass would be a key link in this vital piece of the nation’s infrastructure.

“This bypass alone will support about 12,000 jobs over the whole life-cycle of the project, providing about 2000 local jobs for the community of Coffs Harbour during construction, which shows how serious we are about investment in regional NSW,” Mr Toole said.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh said getting the official tick to move forward was exciting news for the community, which will see things happening immediately.

“So many locals have told me they just want to see the bypass built and this next step ushers in a new phase, bringing a vital boost to the local economy while construction is underway,” Mr Singh said.

The project is expected to take around five years to build, weather permitting.

The Australian Government’s Environmental Approval document can be viewed at: http://epbcnotices.environment.gov.au/publicnoticesreferrals/ using the project referral number 2017/8005.