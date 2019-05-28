COFFS HARBOUR: Coffs MP Fights for More Police Numbers

There are calls for more policing numbers on the Coffs Coast to tackle crime in the Toormina area.

Many locals have raised concerns with the level of crime including break and enters in the region.

Coffs Harbour MP Gurmesh Singh told Triple M, he spoke with the Coffs Clarence Local Commander regarding the concerns, and that there is a focus on the Toormina area.

"The Police are maintaining a focus on that area, that includes general duty, target action groups, detectives, regional enforcement squads and the dog squad, so their is a renewed focus in that area", Mr Singh said.

While many are wanting a 24 hour station in the Sawtell/Toormina area, in addition to the Coffs Harbour Police Station, that is not likely to ever be a reality.

"Sawtell was only ever a 16 hour a day station, but what the new station allows is less administration work, and more time spent on the beat for longer".

Gurmesh Singh said he is meeting with the Minister today to fight for more police numbers in the Coffs Clarence Police District.