Coffs Harbour Council Elections Postponed For A Year



Coffs Harbour will have to wait another year before electing a new council.

The NSW Government has made the decision to postpone the September local government elections for 12 months in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It follows news revealed by Triple M this morning that amendments would be made to give the Minister for Local Government powers to postpone the Council elections.

In a statement, Minister for Local Government, Shelley Hancock said, “Local government elections are a vital part of the democratic process, ensuring local councils are accountable to their local communities”.

“Therefore, the decision to postpone them has not been taken lightly but is necessary to ensure the health and safety of voters, NSW Electoral Commission staff and election candidates”, Ms Hancock said.

The postponement of the next elections will not change the future schedule of council elections, and the subsequent elections will still proceed in September 2024 meaning a shorter term of 3 years.

Current councillors and popularly elected mayors, like in Coffs Harbour, will continue to hold their civic offices until the rescheduled local government elections are held.

The new September 2021 date is yet to be announced.