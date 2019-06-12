COFFS HARBOUR: Council & Government Work Together To Reduce Flooding Risk

The fourth and final detention basin to aid flood mitigation has been officially opened.

Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight and Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh, unveiled the plaque. Mr Singh saying the opening of the Upper Shephards Lane Detention Basin is a significant milestone for our community.

“I am pleased to be part of today’s celebrations, to acknowledge the work done by so many people to make our community safer from flooding,” Mr Singh said.

“The November 1996 natural disaster prompted action to reduce the risk of future flooding”, he said.

Coffs Harbour City Council commissioned a flood study to investigate the cause and severity of the inundation.

The study, completed in 2001, indicated the flood problems in the catchment were greater than previously understood.

Mr Singh said he was proud the State Government, through its Floodplain Management Program, had been able to assist Council.

“This program gives financial support to councils by matching council funding two to one so flood risk studies, plans and projects can be completed,” Mr Singh said.

It’s expected the basins will reduce flood levels by up to 0.42 metres along the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

“These measures will reduce the number of homes and businesses that may be inundated in a 100-year flood event.”