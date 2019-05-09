COFFS HARBOUR: Council Release Latest Designs for Art Gallery, Library & Civic Space

Coffs Harbour City Council has released a preliminary Schematic Design for the proposed Cultural and Civic Space.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight says the release of this unique building design is a welcome step forward, providing more space for our central library, regional gallery and museum, and centralised council facilities to bring life, vibrancy and economic benefits to the Heart of the City.

“This preliminary schematic design has been produced from the consultation with Coffs Harbour residents and key stakeholders in 2018 which indicated they were seeking an environmentally sustainable and efficient ‘statement’ building that reflects the place we all call home,” she said.

With an overarching theme of ‘All Welcome’, this preliminary schematic design has six strong principles that support the decision-making processes for the building design. Each building element will also match the desired experiences to ‘gather, create and discover’ in this reimagined space to combine arts, community and culture.

The design is influenced by Coffs Harbour’s unique environment of the sea, the harbour, the fig tree, and the sense of place.

The preliminary schematic design includes shared open space and blurred boundaries between the public, cultural and library functions of the building.

A public space on level three is open to the sky and is designed for small events, such as council meetings, smoking ceremonies and other community functions.

The building wraps around the fig tree in Riding Lane, providing views to it from all levels as a wayfinding, orientation and contact with nature.

The design will be on display at the Council’s Customer Service Centre in Castle Street and local libraries until 31 May.

Designs and the project team will also be at various shopping centres across Coffs Harbour during May.

These will be held at:

• Coffs Central, 15 May, 9am-3pm

• Toormina Gardens, 23 May, 9am-3pm

• Moonee Beach Market Place, 31 May, 9am-3pm

The project estimate is $76.5 million and the design is being progressed within that budget.

Subject to approval, this work could be followed by a detailed design step with the preparation for the development application in mid-2019.

The development application is planned to be available on formal exhibition for public comment later in 2019.