COFFS HARBOUR: Dolphin Marine Expand Wildlife Hospital

Coffs Harbour's Wildlife Hospital is expanding, with more than just marine life.

A Go Fund Me campaign has been launched by Dolphin Marine Rescue, formerly known as Coffs Harbour Animal Rescue Trust.

The charitable branch of Dolphin Marine Conservation Park historically focused on marine fauna, however, the plan moving forward is to expand the rescue and rehabilitation work to include all native animals.

Dolphin Marine Rescue Operations Manager, Dr Duan March told Triple M, "There is really no dedicated facility to treat injured wildlife between Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary on the Gold Coast and Taronga Zoo in Sydney".

"The Coffs Harbour area has some incredible biodiversity, and whilst WIRES and the local veterinary clinics currently do a great job, a purpose-built facility will make a big difference", Dr March said.

The Hospital will be located at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and plans for the rehabilitation area and hospital are already underway.

"This is something that we have been trying to achieve for the best part of 10 years", Dr March told Moffee.

"Now we have the location, the plans and the personnel, we just need the funding to get things moving".