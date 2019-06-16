COFFS HARBOUR: Dredging of Harbour Starting in July

Good news for boaties, with the Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh announcing that the NSW Government has awarded a contract of up to $615,000 for dredging work to maintain boating access into the inner harbour at Coffs Harbour.

Mr Singh said Dredging Solutions Pty Ltd has been awarded the contract following a competitive tender by the Department of Industry – Lands.

“I’m happy to announce the NSW Government is contributing up to $615,000 funding for dredging works which is on top of the $130,000 that was allocated for emergency dredging that occurred ahead of the holiday period last summer,” Mr Singh said.

“This is great news for the boating community with work expected to get under way in July 2019.

“The entrance channel into the harbour is quite narrow and periodically experiences sand build up which can restrict boat access to the marina, wharves, fuel and other maritime related facilities located inside the harbour.”

The scope of works has been developed in consultation with Coffs Harbour City Council giving consideration for dredged sand to be placed on Park Beach.

Minister for Property Melinda Pavey said the funding announcement recognised the needs of coastal communities to maintain their waterways.

“This funding has been made available through the NSW Coastal Dredging Strategy and is on top of money already being spent this year through programs such as Rescuing our Waterways,” Ms Pavey said.

“This announcement supports the NSW Maritime Infrastructure Plan which identifies Coffs Harbour as a priority location for future investment and highlights the importance of maintaining an accessible navigation channel.”