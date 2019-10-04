COFFS HARBOUR: Driver Allegedly Caught More Than Double Speed Limit

Double Demerits are in place for the long weekend across NSW.

In Coffs Harbour, Police are out in force with a man having his license seized for 6 month.

About 5:10am on Friday morning, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were patrolling Coffs Harbour when they observed a black Subaru WRX travelling east on Orlando Street well above the 50km/h speed limit.

According to Police, a check on the vehicle showed that it was travelling at 118km/h.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver spoken too. His license was seized for 6 months and the number plates of the vehicle were seized for 3 months.

The driver was issued a penalty notice for exceed speed over 45km/h.