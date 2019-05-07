COFFS HARBOUR: Highway Truck Rollover in CBD

The Pacific Highway was closed in both directions following a B-Double crash in the centre of the CBD.

Just after 11pm on Tuesday night, the truck carrying scrap rolled between McLean Street and Moonee Street, heading northbound.

The driver of the truck was pinned by the legs in the cabin for some time before emergency services freed the man.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with various injuries.

The clean up lasted into the early hours of the morning with traffic diversions through the CBD via Gordon and Albany Streets for northbound motorists, and southbound via Combine and Azalea Streets.

The truck was righted just before 2:30am as crews continue to clean up the debris.