COFFS HARBOUR: Learner Rider Clocked at 139km/h During Operation Tortoise

A learner rider has been caught well over the speed limit during Operation Tortoise on the Coffs Coast on Monday night.

About 7:23pm, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway at Bonville as part of Operation Tortoise.

Police checked the speed of a motorcycle heading north at 139km/h.

Officers stopped the 36 year old male rider who produced a NSW learners licence.

Enquiries into the motorcycle found it to be a prohibited cycle for novice riders.

The man also failed to have L plates attached to the motorbike.

The rider was issued with infringement notices for exceed speed limit over 45km/h ($2482 12pts), learner ride motorcycle not on approved list ($572 & 4 pts) and not displaying L plate ($268 2 pts).

His licence was also suspended for a 6 month period.