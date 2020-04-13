COFFS HARBOUR: Learner Rider Clocked at 139km/h During Operation Tortoise
18 points & licence gone in seconds!
A learner rider has been caught well over the speed limit during Operation Tortoise on the Coffs Coast on Monday night.
About 7:23pm, Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol were conducting speed enforcement duties on the Pacific Highway at Bonville as part of Operation Tortoise.
Police checked the speed of a motorcycle heading north at 139km/h.
Officers stopped the 36 year old male rider who produced a NSW learners licence.
Enquiries into the motorcycle found it to be a prohibited cycle for novice riders.
The man also failed to have L plates attached to the motorbike.
The rider was issued with infringement notices for exceed speed limit over 45km/h ($2482 12pts), learner ride motorcycle not on approved list ($572 & 4 pts) and not displaying L plate ($268 2 pts).
His licence was also suspended for a 6 month period.