COFFS HARBOUR: Location Announced For New Sawtell Ambulance Station

Plans for a brand new Sawtell Ambulance Station were unveiled on Thursday, as part of a regional transformation of NSW Ambulance infrastructure.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh, said land on Sawtell Road at Toormina had been identified as the preferred site for the new station, with the next steps including design finalisation and planning approval for this new base.

“This is a significant milestone in the NSW Government’s election commitment to build a new ambulance station in the Coffs Harbour area as part of the $122 million Rural Ambulance Infrastructure Reconfiguration (RAIR) program,” Mr Singh said.

“The NSW Government is investing in purpose-built and modern NSW Ambulance stations to support the clinical capability of our highly trained paramedics", he said.

The new station in the Coffs Harbour district will support the existing station at Coffs Harbour and enable local NSW Ambulance paramedics to better meet the current and future demand for emergency medical care in local communities.

The Sawtell NSW Ambulance Station has been designed with input from local paramedics and will include:

Internal parking for up to six emergency ambulance vehicles

Administration and office areas

Staff amenities

A multi-purpose meeting training room

Logistics and storage areas

Relief accommodation

Deliveries and loading bay

External wash bay

Staff parking

“The purpose-built Sawtell NSW Ambulance Station will deliver a better working environment for paramedics tailored to the needs of our community,” Mr Singh said.

“Health Infrastructure and NSW Ambulance acknowledge the support provided by Sawtell Catholic Care of the Aged and Coffs Harbour City Council in delivering this project to date.

A community information stand will be set up at Toormina Gardens Shopping Centre on Wednesday 19 June from noon to 6pm. Everyone is encouraged to call in if they have any questions or would like more information.