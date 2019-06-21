COFFS HARBOUR: Man Arrested After Serious Assault At Corindi Beach

A man will appear in Court following a serious assault north of Coffs Harbour this week.

About 7:15pm on Thursday night, a man and a woman attended a residence on Trochus Close at Corindi Beach, about 50km north of Coffs Harbour.

At the front door, a man approached the couple from behind and allegedly smashed a glass bottle on the man’s head before repeatedly attacking him with the broken bottle.

The injured man and his female companion left and drove to a nearby licenced premises where emergency services were contacted.

Paramedics treated the 30 year old injured man for head and facial injuries. He was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

About 8:30am on Friday, detectives from Coffs Clarence Police District attended the residence in Corindi Beach where the alleged assault is said to have taken place.

They arrested the occupant, a 25 year old man, and took him to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has been refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Bail Court on Saturday 22 June 2019.

The men are believed to be known to each other.