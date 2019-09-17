COFFS HARBOUR: Man Arrested For Alleged Indecent Assault of Girl in Toormina

A man will face court today after he was charged with inappropriately touching a child in a Coffs Harbour shopping centre over the weekend.

A 10 year old girl was with her family at a shopping centre in Toormina about 11am on Saturday, when she was followed by a man as she walked into a clothing store.

The man allegedly indecently assaulted the child, then left the store.

The girl told her mother what had happened and the matter was reported to police.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District attended the shopping centre and an investigation commenced.

Following extensive inquiries, officers stopped a Toyota Corolla in Ann Street, Coffs Harbour, about midday on Monday, arresting the driver.

The 49 year old man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with intentionally sexually touch child aged between 10 and 16.

He was refused bail overnight and due to appear before Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Tuesday 17 September 2019).