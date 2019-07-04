COFFS HARBOUR: Man Arrested for Ramming Police Car

A man has been charged after a Dog Unit van was rammed by a stolen car at Nambucca Heads on Tuesday.

About 7:30pm on Tuesday, Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District, in three fully-marked police cars – including a Dog Unit - were patrolling at Nambucca Train Station, when a suspected stolen Subaru WRX entered the carpark.

Police followed the car for a short distance when the Subaru stopped. As the officers walked towards the Subaru, the driver reversed the car, forcing the police to take evasive action.

An officer attached to the Dog Unit returned to his van and attempted to follow the Subaru; however, the driver allegedly accelerated towards the police car, ramming the driver’s side door.

The Subaru then left the carpark.

The officer suffered only minor injuries and the police dogs were not injured.

Following inquiries, about 11:55am on Thursday, police were patrolling Sapphire Beach, when they arrested a 29 year old man in a Mitsubishi Magna on Gumtree Glen.

When the man was searched, police allegedly located 1.95 grams of methylamphetamine (ice).

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with a revocation of parole warrant, possess prohibited drug, enter vehicle without consent, steal motor vehicle, fraud (x3), drive whilst disqualified (x2), drive recklessly, use offensive weapon to avoid apprehension, police pursuit, and drive conveyance without consent.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Friday 5 July 2019.