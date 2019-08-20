COFFS HARBOUR: Man Arrested in Coffs Harbour For Fatal Hit And Run in Northern NSW

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death after an alleged hit-and-run near Mullumbimby in the state's north almost two months ago.

A 22 year old man died after his bicycle was allegedly struck while he was riding along Wilsons Creek Road, Wilsons Creek, 9km south-west of Mullumbimby, about 12:45am on Sunday 23 June 2019.

Police say the man was found critically injured on the roadside by a passing motorist who called emergency services; however, the cyclist died at the scene.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and made public appeals for information about the vehicle involved.

Following extensive inquiries, about 9:15am on Tuesday, a 51 year old man handed himself in to Coffs Harbour Police Station and was arrested.

Detectives from Tweed/Byron Police District attended the station and have now charged him with Dangerous driving occasioning death, Negligent driving occasioning death, and Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.

The man, who is from Wilson Creek, was refused bail to face Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Wednesday 21 August 2019).

A search warrant was executed at a home in Bellingen and a vehicle, mobile phone and car parts have been seized and taken for forensic examination.

Tweed/Byron Crime Manager, Detective Chief Inspector Brendon Cullen, thanked the community for their assistance during the investigation.

“I know the death of this young man has had a significant impact on his family and the local community,” Det Ch Insp Cullen said.

“Tweed/Byron detectives have worked extremely hard on this case and have received and processed a great deal of information throughout the investigation.

“As a consequence, we now have a man to face court on very serious charges, and I thank everyone involved for their support and assistance,” Det Ch Insp Cullen said.