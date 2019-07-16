COFFS HARBOUR: Man Dies Following Arrawarra Crash

A man has died following a two-car crash north of Coffs Harbour on Monday.

Emergency services were called to Eggins Drive at Arrawarra about 4:15pm following a two-car crash between a 74 year old female driver and her 80 year old male passenger, and a 26 year old female driver.

The 80 year old male passenger was trapped in the vehicle but later released by emergency services. He was transported to Coffs Harbour Hospital where he was placed into an induced coma but died earlier this morning.

The 74 year old Toyota driver, travelling north, and the 26 year old Mazda driver, travelling south, were uninjured.

Officers from the Coffs Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene, and later seized both vehicles for further investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.