COFFS HARBOUR: Man Injured In Home Invasion; Police Search For 4 Men

A man has been injured and police are now searching for four males following a home invasion at Coffs Harbour on Monday.
Just after 4am, a 19 year old man was asleep in his Mitchell Street unit when he was awoken by four men who had forced their way through the front door.
The men armed with a baseball bat, golf club and knife went into the man’s bedroom and began assaulting him, before demanding money.
The men left the unit with a safe containing cash and was last seen running east in Mitchell Street.
Police arrived and canvassed the area and a crime scene was established.
The man suffered a fractured hand, and facial swelling and lacerations.
Police are now searching for four men only described as wearing dark clothing.
Investigations are continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.