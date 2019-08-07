COFFS HARBOUR: Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Coffs Harbour.

About 1:30am on Thursday morning, emergency services were called to Donn-Patterson Drive, near Bonalbo Close, following reports a motorcycle had left the road and hit a tree.

The rider was treated at the scene before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, where he later died.

He is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a 23 year old man.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist forensic police.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has commenced and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.