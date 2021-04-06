COFFS HARBOUR: Man Rammed By Car After Altercation

A man remains in hospital after being rammed by a car in Coffs Harbour overnight.

Police have been told about 10:45pm on Monday, two men,aged 27 and 29, were involved in an altercation at a home on Bailey Avenue in Coffs Harbour, before the older man entered a vehicle nearby.

It’s alleged the 29 year old drove towards the younger man and pinned him against a brick wall before fleeing the scene a short time later.

The younger man received injuries to his legs and was taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for surgery; he is reportedly in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Following inquiries, a 29 year old man was arrested about 9:25am today (Tuesday 6 April 2021) on Walter Morris Close, Coffs Harbour.

He was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he is assisting police with their inquiries.

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information which could assist police to contact Coffs Harbour Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.