COFFS HARBOUR: Man Stabbed With Broken Bottle in CBD Altercation



Police in Coffs Harbour are investigating after a man was assaulted in the CBD.

About 2:30am on Sunday morning, emergency services were called to West High Street, Coffs Harbour, following reports a man had been assaulted.

Police have been told the 21 year old man was with a group of friends when he had a verbal argument with another man. A short time later, a fight broke out and he was knocked to the ground before allegedly being stabbed with a broken bottle.

He was treated at the scene before being transferred to Coffs Harbour Hospital; however, he has since been released.

Officers attached to Coffs-Clarence Police District attended and arrested three males.

They were all taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station.

Late on Sunday afternoon, the owners of the nearby Coffs Hotel contacted Triple M to confirm that the incident was not linked with their family business.

"We had an incident free night and were closed 1 hour prior and none of the suspects were on our premise", the statement said.

A crime scene was setup with the street closed off with police tape until around 5:30am.

Inquiries are continuing.