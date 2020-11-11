COFFS HARBOUR: Man Struck By Van on Pacific Highway

UPDATE:

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has arrived in Coffs Harbour this morning from Newcastle to assist in stabilizing the 18 year old male patient.

It is expected that the man will be stabilized by the medical team before being airlifted back to the John Hunter Hospital for further specialist medical treatment.

EARLIER:

A man remains in a critical condition after he was struck by a car near Coffs Harbour overnight.

About 1:20am on Thursday morning, two men were walking northbound on the Pacific Highway, near the Sawtell Road off-ramp at Boambee East, when one of the pedestrians was hit by a white van.

The 44 year old male driver stopped and rendered assistance before emergency services attended.

The pedestrian, an 18 year old man, was treated at the scene before being taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The driver was also taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for mandatory testing.

A crime scene was established which has been examined by forensic officers.

As officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, they are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam vision, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Pacific Highway was closed northbound for a short time, however, has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000