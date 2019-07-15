COFFS HARBOUR: Mayor Waives Parkrun Fees For Organisers

Good news for the future of the Coffs Harbour Parkrun after recent uncertainty.

Coffs Harbour City Council wanted to charge Parkrun $510 per year to use the public spaces to hold the free community event.

Triple M contacted the Coffs Harbour City Council General Manager last week for comment, later receiving a statement saying that “Parkrun is afforded the same reduction in fees as any of the other not-for-profit organisations offering an avenue for health and wellbeing to our community in public reserves and parks”.

While saying that they have been supportive of the Parkrun event, they compared it to other not-for-profit groups such as the Triathlon Club, Volleyball Club, Outrigger Canoe Club, Naval Cadets. All organisations who receive membership fees.

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight was due to meet with organisers of the Coffs Harbour Parkrun on Monday in an attempt to resolve the matter.

However, organiser told Triple M they received a call from the Mayor on Monday morning, saying that the meeting wasn’t needed as she would be waiving the fees using her Mayoral Discretionary Fund.

Local organiser Ed Brazier said he got the welcome call from Cr Knight with the good news.

“She said she had done her research over the weekend and was happy to waive the fee because it was the right thing to do”, Mr Brazier told Triple M.

The 5km Parkrun starts at 7am each Saturday at the Park Beach Reserve in Coffs Harbour.