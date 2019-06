A motorcyclist has been taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital after a crash near the Bray Street lights.

Just before 3pm, emergency service responded to the crash on the Pacific Highway.

According to NSW Ambulance, when paramedics arrived the rider was conscious and breathing at the scene, and being assist by bystanding.

It is understood the patient has suffered a foot and ankle injury.

One lane is closed northbound.

