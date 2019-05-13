COFFS HARBOUR: Nationals Promise $500,000 To Address Englands Road Roundabout Safety

Nationals Candidate for Cowper, Pat Conaghan, has promised to address the road safety issues at the Englands Road roundabout on the Pacific Highway.

In an announcement on Monday in Coffs Harbour, Mr Conaghan promised $500,000 for safety work on the roundabout, notorious for truck rollovers.

Over the weekend Coffs Harbour City Council removed overgrown vegetation in the islands leading up to the roundabout on the northern and southern approaches.

Mr Conaghan acknowledged that it has been a long running problem, saying it is about driver safety and safety of people on the roads.

"It's really a speed issue talking to the truck drivers", Mr Conaghan said.

"I would hope that everybody is concerned about this, so we have stepped up, and are putting up $500,000 to address it once and for all".

The Nationals candidate also acknowledge that once the bypass is completed, it will no longer be an issue, however the changes are much needed in the meantime.

"At the end of the day, in four or five years time when the bypass goes through, with tunnels, that won't be an issue, but we want to address that now because it's about road safety. It's about making sure professional drivers and just normal drivers make it home safely at night", Mr Conaghan said.