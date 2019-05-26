COFFS HARBOUR: Next Phase of Jetty Foreshore Planning Underway

The NSW government, and Coffs Harbour City Council have confirmed that next stage will get underway in planning for further upgrades of the Jetty Foreshore precinct.

In a joint announcement, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, and Acting Mayor Tegan Swan spoke of the commitment to the revitalisation of Coffs Harbour’s jetty foreshore, with work commencing on the next phase of the project.

Mr Singh said after extensive community consultation undertaken in 2018, the Government is proceeding with the development of a Detailed Concept Plan and feasibility assessment.

“The revitalisation of Coffs Harbour’s jetty foreshore will create a thriving new area within the city that will boost jobs and create ongoing economic growth,” Mr Singh said.

Thousands of locals have had their say on the future of the jetty foreshore precinct, Mr Singh said his government is getting on with the job of delivering a masterplan that reflects the community’s vision.

“The Government has been committed to putting the community at the centre of the decision-making process and will continue to embed the community’s views in considerations for the future of the site,” he said.

The Preliminary Concept Plan was published in late last year following the finalisation of community consultation.

The plan proposes to maximise and enhance open space east of Jordan Esplanade, provide more cycleways and parking, improve public transport links to the precinct, and create low-density mixed-use development along the western side of Jordan Esplanade.