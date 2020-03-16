COFFS HARBOUR: Oz Tag & Harmony Day Postponed Due To Coronavirus Precautions

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, volunteers and customers is a priority for Coffs Harbour City Council”.

That’s the latest in a statement today from the Council as they take a risk management approach to the pandemic, seeking to minimise any potential impact.

Oz Tag and Harmony Festival have both been put on hold, along with all other programs and activities run in Council facilities.

Harmony Day, which was due to be held on March 29, will not go ahead as per the directive issued by the NSW Government to not run events at which 500 or more people are expected.

While in the interests of public safety, Council say the “will be postponing our programs and activities that we run in our facilities that attract smaller numbers of people until April 14”, at which point it will be reviewed.

The NSW Senior State Oz Tag Championships, due to be held from March 27-29 at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium has been postponed by the organisers, who will announce new dates on Tuesday.

Council will also be advising any other organisations that use or hire their venues to abide by the NSW Government directive and review their planned activities as per the health advice issued by the WHO, the Australian government and the NSW Department of Health.

With the situation constantly evolving, Coffs Harbour City Council have set up an internal team that is proactively coordinating Council’s approach to the risk. They say the team “will continue to meet throughout the course of the pandemic to manage the impacts of the COVID-19 virus on our people and our services to the community”.