COFFS HARBOUR: Police Appeal for Witnesses After Pedestrian Struck By Car in Hit and Run

Police on the Coffs Coast are appealing for public assistance after a car struck a pedestrian and failed to stop in Coffs Harbour.

Between 9:30pm and 10pm on Thursday 31 December 2020, a 74 year old man was crossing the road near the roundabout at the intersection of West High and Robin streets, when a vehicle travelling east knocked the man to the ground.

The man suffered minor injuries to his head and abdomen and was assisted by a witness; however, he refused medical treatment.

On Friday, officers attended the man’s house and obtained details about the incident.

He was unable to provide a description of the car and an investigation has commenced.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, and the person who assisted the injured man, to contact Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 66910799 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.