COFFS HARBOUR: Prison Escapee Arrested on Coffs Coast

A prison inmate has been arrested on the Coffs Coast.

The man was arrested more than 600km from where he was performing volunteer duties in the Illawarra area this week.

Police issued a state-wide appeal for assistance after the 35 year old man was reported missing about midday on Wednesday.

Following extensive inquiries, officers from Coffs Clarence Police District boarded a train at Coffs Harbour and arrested the man, and a 39 year old woman, about 12:20am on Friday morning.

They were taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station, where the man has now been charged with inmate escape/attempt to escape from lawful custody, as well as an arrest warrant.

The woman has been charged with knowingly harbour, maintain or employ an escaped inmate, as well as an arrest warrant.

Both have been refused bail to appeal in Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Friday 19 July 2019).