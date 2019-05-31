COFFS HARBOUR: Roundabout Trees To Be Removed At Englands Road

The RMS have consulted with the Coffs Harbour City Council to remove the overgrown trees on the Englands Road roundabout on the Pacific Highway.

The highly spoken about location is the scene of numerous truck rollovers due to many factors including speed, visibility and the condition of the road.

For years, many locals have also raised concerns around the overgrown trees in the centre of the roundabout.

A development this week after newly elected local member Gurmesh Singh met with Minister for Regional Roads, Paul Toole.

According to Mr Singh, the Minister asked the RMS to investigate it urgently, confirming late on Thursday that RMS has consulted with council.

“RMS considered the environmental factors and advised it believes removing the trees will have positive safety benefits, delivering the best outcome”, Mr Singh told Triple M.

Action has been taken to remove them as soon as possible.