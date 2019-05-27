COFFS HARBOUR: Speeding Queensland Man Faces Drug Charges After Roadside Search

A man is facing drug charges after he was stopped for speeding north of Coffs Harbour on Saturday night.

About 9:35pm, Coffs Clarence Highway Patrol detected a Toyota Camry sedan bearing Queensland plates, travelling south along the Pacific Highway at Dirty Creek. The car was clocked at 125km/h in a 110km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the 29 year old Queensland driver was issued an infringement for the excessive speed offence.

Police then spoke further with the driver, searching him and his vehicle. As a result police located a plastic resealable bag consisting of crystal powder, what will allege to be 'Ice', methyl-amphetamine.

In addition police located a plastic bag containing green vegetable matter, what police will allege to be cannabis. Police have removed the bag locating two separate bags in a larger bag.

As a result the driver was arrested & conveyed to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with two counts of possess prohibited drug, and one count of supply prohibited drug.

He was bail refused to appear at the Coffs Harbour Local Court yesterday, where he remains in custody.