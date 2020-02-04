COFFS HARBOUR: Strike Force Trawler Arrest Man For Alleged Online Procurement of a Child

UPDATE:

A Grafton man has been granted conditional bail after appearing in Coffs Harbour Local Court.

Terrence Edward Laybutt, 63, appeared on Tuesday in relation to two charges.

Mr Laybutt was arrested by Strike Force Trawler in Coffs Harbour for ‘Use carriage service to procure a person under 16 years for sexual activity’ and ‘Use carriage service to do/plan harm to person under 16 years”.

Police allege that the man believed he was speaking with a 14 year old girl and engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on the child.

Strict bail conditions have been put in place, where the man is to report twice daily to Police, while an overnight curfew has also been put in place at his residence. His passport is to be surrendered, and he is not to leave the state of NSW.

He is not to attempt to communicate with any person under the age of 16 or visit any locations known to be frequented by children, or have an internet connection.

The man is due to appear next in Grafton Local Court on 23 March 2020.

EARLIER:

A man arrested in Coffs Harbour will appear in court charged by Strike Force Trawler detectives over the alleged online procurement of a child.

In January 2020, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad’s Child Exploitation Internet Unit began engaging online with a man from the state’s north.

Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking with a 14 year old girl and engaged in conversations about sexually-explicit acts he wished to perform on the child.

It will also be alleged that the man made arrangements to meet the child for sex.

Following extensive investigations, strike force detectives arrested a 63 year old man at Coffs Harbour about 9:30am on Tuesday 4 February 2020.

Shortly after the arrest, a search warrant was executed at a home in Grafton, where detectives seized a computer, mobile phone and other electronic devices.

The man was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station and charged with use carriage service to procure person under 16 years for sex.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court today (Tuesday 4 February 2020).

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.