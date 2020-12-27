COFFS HARBOUR: Suspended 72 Year Old Driver Caught 3 Times in Just Over 2 Hours

A man has been caught driving whilst suspended 3 times in just over 2 hours on the Coffs Coast.

At 5:25am on Saturday 26 December, officers attached to Coffs Harbour Highway Patrol detected a vehicle with Queensland registration travelling at 82km/h in a 60km/h zone, on the Pacific Highway at Coffs Harbour.

A 72 year old man was stopped, and checks revealed that his NSW Drivers Licence was suspended due to a Fine Default.

He was issued a Penalty Notice for the Exceed Speed (Over 10km/h) and a Field Court Attendance Notice Drive Whilst Suspended.

Police informed the man not to drive prior to rectifying his licence status. However, at 6am, he was again stopped and issued a further Field Court Attendance Notice, before he was stopped for a third time for driving at 7:40am.

The man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with all three matters and given conditional bail to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on 25 January 2021.