Coffs Harbour to Launch Free 'Plan B' Bus For Summer

The new 'Plan B' Bus for Summer will be launched in Coffs Harbour on Tuesday morning.

Triple M’s Breakfast Show with Moffee will broadcast live from the Jetty Foreshore to the launch the free bus and talk about road safety, along with personnel from the NSW Police, SES, NSW Ambulance and Fire & Rescue NSW.

The Plan B bus will give Coffs Coast locals an alternative mode of transport, if they decide to go out for a few drinks this festive season.

Almost 20 lives have been lost this year so far in the Coffs Clarence, with substantially higher numbers of casualty crashes involving alcohol, compared to the NSW state average.

Buses will run from Corindi in the north early in the evening towards Coffs Harbour, before returning north from the Coffs CBD just prior to midnight.

Other buses will run later in the night around central Coffs, and towards Sawtell, Toormina and Boambee.

The collaboration between the NSW Police, Transport for NSW and Coffs Harbour Liquor Accord has been strongly supported by Triple M. In recent months the radio station has been strongly campaigning the road safety message to remind motorists of the consequences of making poor decisions when they get behind the wheel.

On Tuesday morning, Triple M will be broadcasting from 6am until 9am at the launch, with a free breakfast for the community by the Rotary Club of Sawtell.

The free bus will have a security guard onboard, with the service running every Friday and Saturday night in December and January, as well as New Year’s Eve.

Details and times below: