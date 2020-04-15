COFFS HARBOUR: Two Cyclists Struck By Vehicle During Morning Ride

Two cyclists in their 40’s have been involved in a collision with a vehicle north of Coffs Harbour on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Central Bucca Road, just after 6:30am.

Triple M understand that the group were cycling at the time when two of the men were struck by a ute turning into a driveway.

One man was taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital via road ambulance with pelvic injuries.

The second cyclist was taken to Coffs Harbour Airport where he was placed into an induced coma and stabilised by the Westpac Life Saver Medical Team and Ambulance NSW before being airlifted to Gold Coast Hospital.

Both men are in a critical condition.

The driver, a man aged in his 60s, has been taken to Coffs Harbour Health Campus for mandatory testing. He was not injured.

Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit at Ballina have been called to the scene.