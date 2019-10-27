COFFS HARBOUR: Two Young Drivers Caught Speeding More Than 55km/h Over Limit

A man and woman have been fined after allegedly exceeding the speed limit by more than 55km/h on the Coffs Coast on Saturday.

Just before 9:30pm, officers from Traffic and Highway Patrol Command attached to Coffs Clarence Police District were patrolling the Pacific Highway, south of Coffs Harbour, when they saw two vehicles exit the Sawtell Road overpass and proceed north at speed.

Police will allege a Holden Commodore SS was detected travelling 136km/h and a Toyota 86 was detected travelling 118km/h, both in a 60km/h zone.

Both vehicles were stopped by officers near the intersection of Cook Drive and the drivers were spoken to.

The 20 year old male driver of the Holden, who had four passengers in the car, was issued with a Traffic Infringement Notice for exceed speed over 45km/h and fined $2482.

His licence was suspended for six months.

The 19 year old female driver of the Toyota, who had one passenger in the car, was issued a Traffic Infringement Notice for exceed speed over 45km/h and fined $2482.

Her licence was suspended for six months and her registration plates were confiscated for three months.